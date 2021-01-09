Plymouth park stabbing: Teenager injured as two victims assaulted
A 17-year old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a city centre park.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called at about 21:30 GMT on Friday to reports of two male teenagers having been assaulted in Central Park, Plymouth.
Officers said the 17-year-old's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The nature of the second victim's injuries, whose exact age was not given by police, are yet to be confirmed.
Police said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made.