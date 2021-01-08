Covid: Devon and Cornwall police chief urges public to follow lockdown rules
"We can't enforce" lockdown rules without help from the public, Devon and Cornwall's chief constable has said.
Shaun Sawyer said the public have to play their part by obeying the rules.
He said the lockdown rules are being enforced, but "with more roads in Devon alone than there is in Belgium" officers could not be everywhere at once.
"Please regulate yourself, 1,000 people a day are dying... you know what to do, please do it," said Mr Sawyer.
He said the force was using more high visibility patrols and automated number plate recognition to ensure people are only making essential journeys.
Mr Sawyer said policing during the pandemic had become "more intense" due to the duration of the situation.
"We are going to enforce and there is going to be an awful lot of activity and an awful lot of difficult conversations if this carries on," he added.
England went into lockdown on 4 January to try to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.