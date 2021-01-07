BBC News

Coronavirus: Devon care hotel opens to help ease hospital pressure

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe facility is at the Hearts Together Hospital Hotel near Derriford Hospital in Plymouth

A new facility has opened in Plymouth for people needing extra care before they return home from hospital during the pandemic.

The care hotel, which opened on Monday, aims to ease pressures on the city's Derriford Hospital.

It is being run by Plymouth City Council and health provider, Livewell Southwest.

A similar set-up was used during the first lockdown last April.

The Hearts Together Hospital Hotel, which normally provides accommodation for patients, carers, relatives and healthcare workers, is being used for the care facility.

Geoff Baines, director of safety and quality at Livewell Southwest, said the service was proud to work with the council to "ensure we can support people during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic".

He added the hotel will help "to relieve some of the pressure on our hospitals by providing somewhere safe for people to move to from hospital when they are well enough but when they are not quite ready to go home without support".

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: 'How long can we keep going like this? About a week'

    Published
    17 hours ago

  • Pressure on hospitals 'at a really dangerous point'

    Published
    18 December 2020

  • Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out starts in South West

    Published
    8 December 2020

  • Covid hospital ICU beds: What is an intensive care unit?

    Published
    2 October 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.