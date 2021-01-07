Otter Estuary: £15m plan to restore flood plains approved
A £15m plan to restore the historic flood plains of a Devon estuary have been given the go-ahead.
The Lower Otter Restoration Project will create 55 hectares of mudflats, saltmarsh and other habitats.
The project, led by landowner Clinton Devon Estates and the Environment Agency, aims to prevent future major flooding and reduce the impact of climate change.
Councillors unanimously backed the plans.
East Devon District Council's planning committee heard breaches would be created in the Little Bank, the Big Bank and the River Otter embankment, allowing water to flow through, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
The project will also involve the realignment of South Farm Road, the creation of a small car park, a new road bridge and a new footbridge.
Existing footpaths will be realigned and Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club will be moved from its current location to land off of East Budleigh Road, permission for which has already been granted under a separate planning application.
'Imaginative'
The committee heard if nothing was done, then changes to the environment would likely occur, but would be unmanaged and unpredictable.
Mike Williams, from the Environment Agency, said: "It is simply a matter of time before the embankments fail and lead to substantial flooding."
Budleigh Salterton ward councillors Alan Dent and Tom Wright both called for the scheme to be approved, despite concerns raised by residents about the risk of flooding caused by the project.
Mr Dent said: "The concept of breaching the river embankment to restore an historic flood plain is imaginative, far sighted, and generally welcome."