Devon pensioner, 93, died after being hit by a car
A 93-year-old man died on Boxing Day after being hit by a car two days before Christmas.
Ken Cooper, from Newton Poppleford, Devon, sustained severe injuries in the crash which happened while he was walking in the village's High Street on 23 December.
Mr Cooper's family said he passed away on 26 December.
They added: "He leaves behind his widow, Mary, and a large and loving family."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver of the Ford Fiesta involved in the crash was uninjured.
The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.