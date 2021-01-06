BBC News

Covid: Plymouth cafe owner sets up laptop scheme for children

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightDom Moore
image captionJack Harman with his wife Emma and brother George at their cafe in Plymouth

A Plymouth cafe owner is calling on people to donate their spare laptops and devices to help children access remote learning.

Jack Harman, who runs the Hutong Cafe in Stonehouse, put out the call for tech on the cafe's social media pages on Monday within hours of the new lockdown announcement.

He said he wanted to get the devices to children as quickly as possible.

He said: "It is all of our responsibility to help a child."

Mr Harman said he was hoping to collect, sanitise and wipe the memory of donated devices this week and start getting them to families early next week.

He said: "The response has been great and I think ultimately people want to help and they have seen doctors, nurses, teachers and key workers do phenomenal things during this crisis and they are thinking 'what can I do?'."

He was inspired after seeing a post on social media from a friend who did not have enough devices for her children.

"I contacted her because I had a spare device sat in my cupboard," he said.

"My cafe is in a really fortunate position in that... we have a phenomenal community that always want to know how they can help and I thought, quite frankly, I am going to take advantage of that."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionSome children have been struggling to access remote learning without laptops or other devices

Mr Harman, a former teacher and current school governor, said he had spoken to a number of local primary schools and would be working with them to create a bank of laptops for children to access.

He said there was a government scheme for children to access technology but that it was means tested and "quite slow".

Mr Harman urged anyone not in Plymouth not to travel to donate but to contact their local schools.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Laptop allocation for deprived pupils cut at some schools

    Published
    24 October 2020

  • Digital divide: Six children sharing one phone for homework

    Published
    8 July 2020

  • Coronavirus lockdown: Laptops offered for online school lessons at home

    Published
    19 April 2020

  • Coronavirus: The impossibility of home-schooling a nation

    Published
    7 April 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.