Devon RAF veteran gets Covid vaccine on his 100th birthday
- Published
A World War Two veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday by getting a coronavirus vaccination, as well as the more traditional card from the Queen.
Roy Layzell, who lives in the West View care home in Bere Alston, Devon, received his vaccine on Wednesday - on the same day as his milestone birthday.
Mr Layzell, who was a combat cameraman in the RAF in World War Two, said he thought the vaccine was "a good thing".
"You don't get a 100th birthday every day," he added.
He also said that some family members were able to visit him on the day in a Covid-secure way, and that "they were pleased to see me and I was pleased to see them".