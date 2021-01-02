BBC News

Devon RAF veteran gets Covid vaccine on his 100th birthday

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionRoy Layzell got the vaccine on the same day as his 100th birthday

A World War Two veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday by getting a coronavirus vaccination, as well as the more traditional card from the Queen.

Roy Layzell, who lives in the West View care home in Bere Alston, Devon, received his vaccine on Wednesday - on the same day as his milestone birthday.

Mr Layzell, who was a combat cameraman in the RAF in World War Two, said he thought the vaccine was "a good thing".

"You don't get a 100th birthday every day," he added.

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionMr Layzell, who served in the RAF during World War Two, with his card from the Queen

He also said that some family members were able to visit him on the day in a Covid-secure way, and that "they were pleased to see me and I was pleased to see them".

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Doctors call for rapid rollout of vaccines

    Published
    31 December 2020

  • Covid-19: First vaccine patient has her second jab

    Published
    29 December 2020