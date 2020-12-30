Covid: 'Don't risk New Year's Eve party' says Devon health chief
- Published
People have been warned against taking part in New Year's Eve parties by Devon's health chief.
Current restrictions in Devon allow no-one to meet indoors with people outside their household or support bubble.
But at present, up to six people can meet outdoors, which includes children of any age.
However, with positive cases continuing to rise across the county, Steve Brown, director of Public Health Devon, has asked people to "not take the risk".
He said that "regardless" of what tier Devon is in "please do everything we can to minimise social contact with people outside our household or immediate support bubble this New Year's Eve".
"Whatever your plans are for New Year's Eve, please if you can, stay home, stay safe and keep your families and friends safe."
Devon's rate as a whole is 143.7 per 100,000, which is significantly lower than the England average of 402.6 per 100,000, but cases overall are rising.
County health chiefs are also expecting a rise in cases as a result of relaxation of rules over Christmas.
Cases have been slightly trending down in East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon and Torridge, but only the South Hams has a current infection rate of below 100 per 100,000.