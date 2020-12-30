Covid: Thousands of tests ready for Exeter students
All University of Exeter students will be asked to take a coronavirus test as soon as possible after they return to campus in the new year.
The university will be offering free tests to all students, including postgraduate researchers, between 4 and 5 January.
Students should plan to take two tests before beginning in-person teaching, said the university.
"This is how we can keep each other safe," said registrar Mike Shore-Nye.
"Only by testing can we identify those who are positive and support them to isolate".
Sean Fielding, director of innovation, impact and business, said earlier in December that the university would aim to conduct 50,000 tests in January, the LDRS reported.
"We don't want people coming into the city and creating an infection risk," he said.
"The return of students will be staggered and there will be a testing schedule as and when they arrive."
Examinations for some students begin on 4 January, with all exams online, and teaching begins for all students on 11 January, but for many students this will initially be online only.