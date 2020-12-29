Exmouth death: Woman held over murder of man, 54
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to Tennyson Way, Brixington, Exmouth, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday after reports of a stabbing.
A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 51-year-old woman was taken into custody and was to remain in detention while a mental health assessment was conducted, officers said.
The man has yet to be formally identified.
His next-of-kin had been informed and officers were carrying out inquiries in the area, police said.