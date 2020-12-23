Covid: St Blazey AFC 'party video' investigated by Cornwall FA
- Published
A football team is being investigated after a video appearing to show players being removed from a party emerged.
The clip, which has been widely shared, is said to show members of St Blazey AFC being asked to leave a Plymouth city centre apartment early on Sunday.
Devon is in tier two restrictions with a ban on households mixing indoors.
The club said it was "truly appalled" while Cornwall County Football Association (CCFA) said it was "looking for further information".
'Hours of noise'
The BBC has been told that about 20 members of the club, based in Par, Cornwall, were on a Christmas night out in Devon on Saturday.
A video shared online shows a group of men, said to be St Blazey players, exiting the self-catering suite following an argument in a hallway.
In the video, voices can be heard to say it is 01:30 GMT when the men eventually agree to leave the apartment, following what one speaker describes as "hours" of noise.
Two of St Blazey's games over the Christmas period, including one on Boxing Day, have since been cancelled.
Richard Pallot of the CCFA said: "We are investigating the reasons for the two games postponed over Christmas involving St Blazey and looking for further information from those involved."
South West Peninsula League said it would wait for the investigation to conclude before making any decisions on matches.
A statement from St Blazey AFC said it was "truly appalled to have learned of some of the players' actions over the weekend".
"We are co-operating with the CCFA and will make no further comment until their investigation is concluded."
Devon and Cornwall Police have not confirmed if they attended the incident.