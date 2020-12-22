Covid: North Devon pub fined £4,000 for multiple breaches
- Published
A pub has been fined £4,000 by a council after repeatedly breaching Covid-19 regulations.
The Wayfarer Inn at Instow in North Devon was found to have broken three safety restrictions when police first visited on 18 December.
It was issued with two further fixed penalty notices when subsequent breaches were discovered the next day.
Sup Int Toby Davies said a minority of businesses had been "flagrantly disregarding" tier two rules.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were first called to the Wayfarer Inn when members of the public complained about its behaviour.
They found tables had not been adequately spaced and the pub had failed to check that groups were from the same household, resulting in mixed households sitting at the same table.
'Little social distancing'
The landlord was first issued with two fixed penalty notices of £1,000 each by North Devon Council.
When police returned the next day, it found "further breaches of the same regulations", leading to two more fines totalling £2,000.
Devon is currently subject to tier two regulations, meaning people can only mix indoors with members of their household or support bubble.
Supt Toby Davies said while "the vast majority" of businesses were respecting the rules, "a couple of premises visited were flagrantly disregarding the new measures with little social distancing and mixing of households".
Council leader David Worden added: "This joint action with our police colleagues proves how seriously we are taking breaches of this legislation.
"It is there to save lives and we will not hesitate to act on any reports of people breaking the law and putting our local community at risk."
The Wayfarer Inn has been approached for comment.
- SOCIAL LIFE: The rules when I go to the pub?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries