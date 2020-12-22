Plymouth ex-teacher jailed for indecently assaulting boys
A former teacher who indecently assaulted boys more than 30 years ago has been jailed for at least 10 years.
Glynn Tonkiss, 74, from Plymouth, was found guilty at an earlier trial of 35 counts of indecently assaulting six boys between 1978 and 1985 in the city.
Sentencing him at Plymouth Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Joanna Martin QC, said he had "no apparent thought" to the trauma he had caused.
The abuse had left his victims' lives "tainted by your actions", she added.
Prosecutors said Tonkiss, of Harwell Street, the Barbican, was in a "place of significant trust" when the offences were carried out, and that some of them took place in front of other children.
'Courage' coming forward
Judge Martin said Tonkiss's youngest victim was 12 and he was supposed to have helped "boys reach their potential" but instead "preyed and groomed" them, "particularly those who were struggling".
She said his abuse - including allowing them to smoke, drink and look at pornography, as well the assaults - was "repeated, sustained behaviour ... over a considerable period of time".
She added the victims had showed "bravery and sheer courage" in coming forward.
Tonkiss's sentence of 16 years will see two-thirds of it served in prison and the remainder on licence.
He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Tonkiss's barrister, Ramsay Quaife, agreed it was "an abuse of trust case" and there was "no way it couldn't be".
He argued Tonkiss would find prison "a lot harder than most people" because of his age and health, which included his suffering a number of stokes and deteriorating vision, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.