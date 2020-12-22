Wembury death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 60-year-old man was found dead.
Police were called to Hawthorn Drive, Wembury, Devon on Thursday where Stephen Fogg was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested in Plymouth on Monday.
They remain in custody while inquiries continue, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the murder investigation is being treated as an "isolated incident" and there is "not believed to be any wider risk to the public in the Wembury area".