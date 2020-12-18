North Devon Hospital trust criticised over baby death
A baby who died shortly after birth might have survived if he had been delivered one or two minutes sooner, an inquest has concluded.
Freddie Barnett died at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple after a difficult birth in June 2017.
The coroner at the inquest in Exeter concluded his mother was not given "full information" over her emergency birthing options.
The hospital trust said it had "taken positive steps" towards improving.
Mum Charlotte Barnett was in advanced labour when Freddie was unexpectedly found to be in a breech position.
Usually a Caesarean would be recommended but the consultants present felt she was too far advanced.
Freddie was born with a heartbeat but died because his umbilical cord had been compressed for several minutes during delivery, meaning he was deprived of oxygen.
The coroner found Mrs Barnett was not given adequate information about the risks involved with both deliveries.
'Aggressive' evidence
Earlier this year a 2017 review into the hospital's maternity department was made public and raised "serious questions" over the standard of care.
Nick Brown, assistant coroner for Exeter and Greater Devon, said it was "likely" Mrs Brown had not been given the "full information needed to make an informed decision" and that "if she had opted for a Caesarean, it is likely it would have been performed quickly and Freddie would have survived".
He said if a consultant who left the room had remained for the birth, "Freddie may have been delivered one or two minutes earlier and therefore may have survived".
Mr Brown also raised concerns about the how "medical staff may be treating midwives" and referred to "aggressive" evidence from one of the consultants involved.
In his conclusion, he added he wanted further "evidence of steps being taken to improve the working culture so everyone is treated with respect and views are listened to".
Afterwards, Mrs Barnett said she was "angry" and that the culture at the maternity department "needs to change".
Suzanne Tracey, chief executive at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, offered her condolences to the Barnett family.
"The trust immediately accepted there were failings in our care and this was one of the cases that prompted the trust to take action.
"In the three years since, the maternity service at [the hospital] has taken a series of really positive steps forward to ensure we are delivering excellent, safe care to women and their families."