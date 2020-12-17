Woman jailed for sharing terrorist material
A woman who shared terrorist and extremist material has been jailed for three years.
Khadidja Benboukhemis pleaded guilty to two charges of dissemination of terrorist publications.
Evidence of discussions about the Islamic State group was found on devices in her house along with proof files had been sent to other people.
The 41-year-old of Damerel Close, Plymouth, Devon, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.
Benboukhemis was arrested following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Police South East (CTPSE) and supported by Counter Terrorism Police South West and Devon and Cornwall Police,
She received an extended sentence of three years comprising two years imprisonment and a one-year extended licence.
Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, head of CTPSE said: "The team of investigators on this case left Benboukhemis with little option other than to plead guilty, due to the weight of evidence they collected and the diligent work carried out in this case."