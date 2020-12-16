Yacht aground: Two charged in people smuggling case
Two people from Devon have been charged with immigration offences as part of a people smuggling investigation.
James Wisbey, 54, from Plymouth and Fay Miles, 38, of no fixed abode are due to appear before magistrates in Plymouth on Wednesday.
They have been charged with conspiracy to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person.
It comes after a yacht ran aground with eight passengers on board.
Police said the yacht was stranded off Horse Cove, near Teignmouth, on Monday.
The force said the passengers have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and are in police custody.
The nationality of the eight, seven men and a woman, has not been confirmed.
A man arrested in Essex as part of the same investigation remains released under investigation.