Covid vaccine rolled out in South West
A 100-year-old man has become one of the first people in the South West to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Fred Woodall was given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab on Tuesday at a vaccination hub in Exmouth, Devon.
The first doses of the vaccine were delivered by GPs across Devon and Cornwall for the most high-risk patients.
Mr Woodall said he felt "quite alright" after his jab, despite feeling "a bit apprehensive" beforehand.
Eight vaccination centres have been set up in Devon, including at Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre, The Staddy function centre in Plymouth and the Riviera International Centre in Torquay.
Mr Woodall said he felt "more secure" knowing that he was "hopefully not going to get this virus".
Doctors from Truro, Bodmin and St Austell have been the first to administer the jab in Cornwall.
D-Day veteran Gordon Fowle, 96, was among those vaccinated at St Austell Health Hub.
