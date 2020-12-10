Crashed van stuck in Holsworthy house for three days
A van has been stuck in the side of a house for three days after it crashed into the property when it slid on black ice.
Homeowner Lorraine Phillips, from Holsworthy, Devon, said she awoke to an "almighty bang" on Tuesday morning.
She and her husband went downstairs to find the van had crashed through their office.
Police said it could not be removed until a structural engineer had assessed the damage.
Mrs Phillips said her husband's office, which she also uses as a craft room, had been left to look "like a warzone" following the incident.
"Luckily no-one was in there at that time," she said. "They wouldn't have stood a chance."
The driver of the van was not injured, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.
The couple were told the van could not be removed from the front-facing room until their house had been assessed as structurally sound.
It means the van has been left wedged into their exterior wall, partially obstructing the narrow country lane they live on.
Mrs Phillips said they had been "unable to sleep" with the worry that someone would be "seriously injured or killed" as a result.
The crash has also left their property open to the elements, with the couple using masking tape to try and tackle the "freezing" winds.
"I guess the van is creating a bit of a draft excluder," Mrs Phillips added.
A structural engineer is due to attend the property on Friday.