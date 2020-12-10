Dartmoor monolith: 'Surreal' metal pillar appears
- Published
A "surreal" metal monolith has appeared on the top of a hill on Dartmoor.
The mysterious structure was discovered in the Devon national park near the village of Throwleigh.
Mark Bullock, who went to look at the pillar on Wednesday, said its vantage point on the hill made it appear like "something was wrong with the sky".
It appears to be the third of its kind found in the UK since Tuesday, with one in the Isle of Wight and another in Glastonbury.
The installations were first spotted in Utah in November and have since popped up around the world.
Mr Bullock, who walks and climbs on Dartmoor regularly, said the triangular column had been placed in a "nondescript" location, compared to other viewpoints in the picturesque national park.
He added approaching the installation was "a bit surreal", as its reflective surface made it "look like there's something wrong with the sky".
However, Mr Bullock explained once he got up close to the metal pillar it was "very obviously man made and knocked together".
He said: "There's more of a close encounters feeling when you're about 65ft (20m) away.
"When you get up close to it and see the fingerprints of the rivets, you realise it's not as otherworldly as it seems."
Dartmoor National Park confirmed it had removed the pillar after communicating with the landowner.
A spokesperson explained anyone who wishes to put up structures in the national park must contact them and the landowner first to "prevent the risk of damaging fragile habitats".
They added: "We know people may think these types of things are an interesting talking point, but it must be remembered that Dartmoor is a protected landscape for its importance for wildlife, nature and archaeology."