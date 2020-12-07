Man banned from seeing ex broke court order after 12 days
An HIV positive man who ignored court orders to tell partners of his status has been sent back to jail after flouting a ban on contacting an ex.
James Defalco, 59, was subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) that banned him from contacting a 63-year-old woman from Torbay.
He turned up at her home 12 days after being released from prison in June, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Defalco admitted breaching the SOPO and was jailed for four years.
'Persistent offender'
Emma Cross, prosecuting, said Defalco, formerly known as Derek Hornett, was released from a previous two-year-and-eight-month sentence on 15 June and broke the order by going to the woman's home on 27 June.
Police found a love letter he had written to the woman when they arrested him two days after she told officers he had visited her, the court heard.
However, the court heard Defalco said he had "written it in prison about a year before his release and was planning to destroy it".
Defending, Ceylan Bayram said Defalco - of no fixed address but formerly of Brixham and of Whitstone, near Exeter - was released without proper support or plans for accommodation, despite his health issues.
She said his health meant he should have been shielding during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sentencing, Recorder Malcolm Gibney told Defalco he was a "persistent offender" and "patently prepared to ignore court orders which are there to protect the public".
He added: "These were serious and persistent breaches which risked very serious harm."
Defalco has a history of ignoring court orders which require him to warn any potential partner he has HIV and about a previous conviction for child abuse.
He was jailed in 2005 for knowingly infecting an 82-year-old woman with HIV.