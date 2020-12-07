BBC News

Teens released after death of 17-year-old boy in Newton Abbot

image captionPolice were called to Queen Street, Newton Abbot, on Saturday night

Three teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Devon have been released under investigation.

Officers were called to a car park on Queen Street, Newton Abbot, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy, from Cullompton, was taken to hospital.

His death is being treated as "unexplained", Devon and Cornwall Police said.

An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been released.

Det Ch Insp Alexandra Doughty, said: "This is a very sad incident and my thoughts are firmly with the family of this young man.

