Newton Abbot drug arrests after death of 17-year-old boy
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Devon.
Officers were called to a car park on Queen Street, Newton Abbot at around 01:45 GMT on Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy from Cullompton was taken to hospital. His death is being treated as "unexplained", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are in custody awaiting questioning, officers said.
Det Ch Insp Alexandra Doughty, said: "This is a very sad incident and my thoughts are firmly with the family of this young man."
Officers remain at the scene and are working to establish the cause of death, she added.