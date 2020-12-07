Devon rape victim's case delayed several times
- Published
A woman has seen the trial of her alleged rapist postponed several times amid court delays because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The case first came to court in February and is now set to be heard in January 2021.
The woman, who is in her 30s and from Devon, said the delays had caused a "rollercoaster of emotions".
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it understood the "distress" of waiting times for sexual offence hearings.
'Flashbacks'
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the BBC that every time she received a court date she started getting flashbacks in her sleep.
"I end up not sleeping very well and getting headaches, just being completely out of sorts and just not being me for the week," she said,
"And then when I get the phone call to say it's been cancelled, I end up freaking out."
She said the "rollercoaster of emotions" caused by the delays had sometimes left her wondering "whether it was all worth it, especially with how long it's taken".
"It's the constant up and downs, that's the problem," she added.
"There are a number of times I'm like 'Why am I doing this?' But at the same time I'm like, 'I've come this far I can't give up now'."
'Very distressing'
Cases have been delayed as courts safely manage the social distancing of people.
According to the MoJ the number of outstanding crown court cases in England and Wales rose from 39,331 in March to 51,595 in October.
Sharon Minty, from South West charity First Light, which supports victims of serious sexual assault, said delays "pre-date the pandemic".
She said: "This is a huge problem and many of our clients have repeated delays.
"Postponements can last over a year or more, with no end in sight. It's very distressing for them."
A HM Courts & Tribunals Service spokesperson said: "We understand the distress suffered by victims, which is why rape and domestic violence cases are prioritised.
"Our work to keep the justice system running means we are clearing crown court cases in Devon and Cornwall at the same rate as before the pandemic and waiting times for sexual offence hearings have fallen over the past 12 months."