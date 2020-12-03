More than 170 fines issued in second lockdown by Devon and Cornwall Police
- Published
More than 2,000 Covid-19 "public engagements" were recorded by Devon and Cornwall Police during the second lockdown.
Between 5 November and 1 December there were 1,230 Covid-19 related calls to the force and a total of 172 Fixed Penalty Notices issued.
Of the notices, 95 related to breaches of indoor gathering restrictions.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said the last month had been "tough".
"The vast majority of our communities have remained compliant and continue to respect the regulations which are there for everyone's safety," he said.
Aside from the penalty notices issues, he added in most cases "the advice, guidance and encouragement given to the public has been enough to ensure the safety of all".
Over the festive period, ACC Mayhew said he wanted all of the force area "to feel safe and be safe".
"So play your part and respect the legislation," he added.
Devon and Cornwall Police is one of only two forces in England which has seen a split of tier one and tier two areas, with Cornwall being one of only three areas placed in the lowest tier.