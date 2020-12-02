Lorraine Cox: No charges against five arrested in murder probe
- Published
Five men arrested in connection with a murder investigation will not face any charges, police said.
Lorraine Cox was last seen in Exeter early on 1 September and her body was later found in the city centre.
Azum Mangori, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with her murder between 30 August and 9 September.
Five other men, aged 43, 22, 30, 33 and 71, had previously been bailed until 10 December.
They have now been released without charge, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An inquest heard Ms Cox's body was found in Mary Arches Street in Exeter.
Det Insp Lee Nattrass said: "The investigation to date has gathered a large amount of CCTV and digital and forensic evidence, including over 500 statements and 1,400 exhibits.
"Family members of Lorraine Cox have been informed of the latest developments and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
"They ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time."
Mr Mangori is further accused of the prevention of lawful and decent burial between the same dates. He denies all charges.
He is due to stand trial on 1 March 2021 at Exeter Crown Court.