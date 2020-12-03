Covid: The communities keeping Christmas cheer alive
- Published
Cancelled parties, travel restrictions and limited family gatherings were not what many had hoped for at Christmas.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people have had to find hidden reserves of resilience to help themselves and others.
The inspiring actions of some communities have helped to brighten the darkest of winter days. Here are some of the stories of people in the South West going the extra mile this year in an attempt to spread some festive joy.
'We are literally delivering Christmas to people'
War veteran Dave Viner has set himself a mission to help ex-servicemen and their families this Christmas.
The 45-year-old has been working with the Veterans Charity in Barnstaple to deliver gift hampers and meals to those who have been struggling.
"It's a real buzz, you get to make a difference to someone's life in such an important way," he said.
"We are literally delivering Christmas to people."
Mr Viner said he wanted to give back to charities who had supported him when he had struggled to look after his young family.
"It's heartbreaking. Veterans are very proud. You look after yourself, you look after your family, and then all of a sudden you're not providing," he said.
"So to ask for help is a really big deal."
Having raised money for more than 50 hampers with the charity's volunteers, Mr Viner will soon be putting on his bear costume to put food on tables and toys under trees.
The village 'glow up'
A village in Cornwall has been hoping Christmas decorations would bring a little light to lift the dark nights.
Residents of Menheniot have been organising a competition to deck the halls, with photos of the displays shared on social media.
Organiser Sarah Thomas said: "You can't go to any of the usual things you'd take the children to, to get in the mood for Christmas.
"So walking round the village will be really nice, to see lots of houses decorated, lots of lights up, just to give us all a smile over this winter."
A village-wide vote will decide its winner after 17 December, with all money raised set to benefit the local playgroup.
Early entrants Danielle Bassett, and daughter Izzy, said it was lovely to see the village "light up".
'Happy we can help'
A Devon chef said she hoped to feed up to 10,000 people this Christmas through local donations.
Staff at The Box in Plymouth plan to use fresh ingredients from nearby suppliers to create 2,500 meal boxes for struggling households.
The centre said food poverty had been in the news "all too often in 2020", and it would use partners including the city council to reach those in need.
Executive chef Nat Tallents described the community response as "incredible", having received more than £25,000 in donations so far.
"It just makes me happy that we can help this many people," she said.