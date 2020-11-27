Devon 999 driver in red light crash holds on to licence
An ambulance driver who seriously injured an 88-year-old woman when he drove through a red light is to keep his job.
Paul Marder, 47, hit Irene Ward at 30mph at Cowley Bridge Road, Exeter, on a blue light call, a court heard.
Ms Ward's ribs, pelvis, shoulder and knee were broken, she lost her mobility and can no longer live independently.
Marder admitted careless driving and was fined £500 with £300 costs and five penalty points on his licence.
Marder, of Beech Close, Crediton, hit Ms Ward as she stepped out from behind a car which had pulled over to let the ambulance through on 22 November 2019, Exeter Crown Court heard.
The maximum speed for ambulances on blue light calls going through red lights is 10mph.
Lost 'vigour and independence'
A more serious offence of dangerous driving, which could have seen Marder jailed and losing his licence, was dropped for the lesser charge.
Judge David Evans told Marder he would have had time to stop if he had "not been driving too fast" on the lowest category blue light call.
The judge said he was "saddened" that Ms Ward had lost her mobility "vigour and independence she was clearly enjoying up to this point".
He told Marder: "What persuades me not to disqualify you is not the impact it would likely have on you and but on your family."
Lee Bremridge said in mitigation that Marder would lose his job if he was disqualified from driving.
A disciplinary panel had already imposed a 12-month warning.
He said Marder had worked very hard to retrain as a paramedic and "devoted his professional life to helping others".
Marder was "profoundly sorry and distressed at what happened and for the hurt and injury caused to Mrs Ward", he said.