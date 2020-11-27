Charity fraud accountant who stole £47,000 ordered to repay £1
- Published
A finance manager who stole £47,000 from two charities has been ordered to repay just £1.
Kim Bruce, 53, of Deer Park, Ivybridge, stole the cash from Cornwall-based Westcountry Rivers Trust and Exeter-based Libraries Unlimited.
She used the money to pay off personal debts and used log-in details of other members of staff to cover her tracks.
She had no assets and less than £100 in her bank account, a proceeds of crime hearing at Exeter Crown Court heard.
Accountant Bruce was given a suspended sentence in June after admitting five fraud charges and was ordered to carry out unpaid community work.
She stole sums of £1,908 and £1,663 from the Rivers Trust between July 2017 and May 2018, Exeter Crown Court was told.
After moving to Libraries Unlimited, she stole increasing sums of money including £4,688 in January 2019, £12,178 on 11 March and a final sum of £26,659 on 25 March.
Most of the money is still missing, although both charities recovered some cash by not paying her final month's salary, the proceeds of crime hearing was told.
Judge David Evans, who imposed the suspended sentence in June, ordered Bruce to repay the nominal sum of £1, but told her she would still be liable to repay the money if she acquired any assets in the future.
The sentencing hearing in June heard that Bruce had been unable to repay the money because she had not worked since being sacked by Libraries Unlimited in May 2019.
The Westcountry Rivers Trust, co-founded in 1994 by poet laureate Ted Hughes, is an ecological organisation that works and campaigns to improve the environment.