Covid: Devon Cliff Holiday Park confirms 25 jobs at risk
A holiday park said 25 jobs were at risk of redundancy due to the "seismic" effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Devon Cliffs Holiday Park in Exmouth currently employs about 500 people at the seaside destination.
Owners Bourne Leisure said it had made the decision after witnessing a "significant change" in the hospitality and tourism industry.
It said the company would be consulting with staff over the coming weeks, and was "committed" to redeployment.
A spokesperson for Bourne Leisure said: "The pandemic has had a seismic effect on the tourism and hospitality sector and we are saddened that it is leading to significant change and jobs being at risk.
"As a company, we are committed to redeploying as many of our highly valued team members as possible to other roles within our brands."
The company said its proposed structure would allow it to emerge from the pandemic "in a position to move forward strongly".
