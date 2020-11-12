Plymouth man acquitted over murder of friend
- Published
A man accused of murdering his friend during a drinking session has been cleared of the crime.
Simon Wotton, 43, was also acquitted of manslaughter after the judge threw the case out.
Mr Wotton of Beaumont Road, Plymouth, was on trial for the murder or manslaughter of Colin Baines, 49.
Mr Baines was found by police in an "unusual position" with injuries to his head and neck after the pair spent 22 May together.
During the trial at Plymouth Crown Court the jury was shown a video where Mr Wotton told police he had no memories of the previous afternoon and it was not possible he had killed his "best mate".
The court heard Mr Wotton told police he could not remember what had happened or how Mr Baines was injured.
Mr Wotton's blood alcohol content was three-and-a-half times the legal driving limit while Mr Baines was more than four times over it, the trial heard.