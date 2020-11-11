Murder accused 'could not remember' death
A man accused of murdering his friend while drunk could not remember his death, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
Simon Wotton, 43, is accused of either the murder or manslaughter of 49-year-old Colin Baines.
The jury was shown a video where he told police he had no memories of the previous afternoon and it was not possible he had killed his "best mate", the Plymouth Herald reported.
Mr Wotton, of Beaumont Road, Plymouth, denies the charges.
The court was told Mr Baines suffered injuries to his head and neck after the pair spent 22 May together. Jurors were told the injuries could not have been accidental.
'Really can't remember'
The jury was previously told police arrived at Mr Baines flat, where Mr Wooton and his girlfriend Rosie Thompson were staying, and found the victim in an "unusual position".
On the video of a police interview the following day, Mr Wotton told officers he did not "remember being anywhere", adding he "could have been in the park for all I know".
He said: "It is not in my nature. He is my best mate, this has come from someone else.
"I really can't remember after drinking so much vodka in two days."
Ms Thompson, who was also in the flat for part of the afternoon, testified Mr Baines held a knife to Mr Wooton's throat and the pair had been arguing and making up throughout the day.
She also said she was told by Mr Wotton that Mr Baines was sleeping on the floor after returning.
However, when questioned by officers, Mr Wotton said he could not remember seeing a knife.
The court heard Mr Wooton's blood alcohol content was three and a half times the legal driving limit while Mr Baines was more than four times over it.
The trial continues.