Covid: Fined cafe owners bow to rules but vow to fight on
- Published
Two cafe owners who were fined for breaching lockdown restrictions will now only serve takeaways, in line with government guidance.
Deanna Yeates and Michael Pendlebury of Finla Coffee in Plympton, Devon vowed "this is not the end".
They said they had allowed customers to eat and drink inside as it was important for their mental health.
Plymouth City Council issued a £200 fine on Thursday, increasing to £1,000 on Friday and £2,000 on Saturday.
In a statement, Ms Yeates said the coffee shop wanted "to keep the vulnerable and lonely connected".
She added: "We will be open on Tuesday for takeaway only. We need to take some time to concentrate and review the current situation.
"But, this is not the end. We are determined to make this a place for the community and those who have been negatively affected by this lockdown.
"We are here for you, and will fight for you to have a place to come where you are safe."
The statement added that they do not feel the evidence supports the decision to restrict hospitality businesses.
Lockdown restrictions mean cafes must close apart from offering takeaway food and drink, click and collect, drive-through or delivery.