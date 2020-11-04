Illegal Exeter money lender exploited desperate customers
- Published
An illegal money lender who exploited people when they were desperate for cash has been given a suspended sentence.
Robert Ferguson, 69, charged "exorbitant" rates of interest to friends or people he met in pubs and made £100,000 between 2014 and 2019.
His customers in Exeter, Devon called him The Bank of Fergs.
Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court told him "the harm you did was very substantial"
One customer who met Ferguson in a pub was struggling to live on benefits and took out short term loans to tide himself over.
He ended up repaying £6,797 on loans totalling £1,575.
The court heard how some customers were given details of Ferguson's bank account, so they could pay him as soon as they got their benefit payments.
'Desperate need'
A financial investigation showed that he now has no assets, is living on his pension, and so will not be pursued under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
The Judge told him: "There was a full understanding on your part of their sometimes desperate need for money.
"You exploited that need with exorbitant rates even though you say that at the time you did not know you were committing a criminal offence.
"The harm you did was very substantial. You took substantial sums from individuals who could ill afford it and who shackled themselves with more debt."
Ferguson, of Exe Street, Exeter, admitted running an unlawful money lending business and was jailed for 30 weeks, suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to do 300 hours unpaid community work and pay £300 costs.
The Judge added: "I bear in mind that while your demands could be somewhat intimidating, there is an absence of violence or threats."
Ferguson's defence was that he trying to help out friends and did not realise he was breaking the law.