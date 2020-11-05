Devon childminder who fell asleep at wheel before crash jailed
- Published
A childminder who fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into a bus and leaving a toddler with a broken neck and lasting limp has been jailed.
Melissa Ogden, 23, was driving the 21-month-old girl and her three-year-old sister on a shopping trip in Devon.
Plymouth Crown Court heard Ogden had seen a doctor about insomnia twice and had four hours sleep the night before.
Ogden, of Bere Alston, Devon, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for four months.
The court heard Ogden had taken the children into Launceston on the day of the crash, on 15 July 2019.
Another driver reported seeing her Vauxhall Corsa weaving across the road several times before the collision on the B3257 near Bere Alston.
The court heard Ogden had last seen a doctor about her sleep problems two months before the crash.
"It appears that she fell asleep," Emily Cook, prosecuting, told the court.
'Trust betrayed'
Ogden suffered a broken leg and jaw while the bus driver and two bus passengers received minor injuries.
The younger child spent more than four months at Bristol Children's Hospital, the court heard, and her sister suffered minor injuries.
The girls' mother came across the crash as she was driving to collect her children from Ogden's home and saw her unconscious daughter being taken away by ambulance.
She told the court her daughter now suffers from a limp, has to sleep in a specially converted bed and cannot take part in outdoor activities.
"I feel angry that our trust was betrayed," she told the court.
"She was suffering from insomnia and did not have permission to take our children in the car to go shopping. I cannot forgive her."
Ogden was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months, and will have to take an extended test before she drives again.
The identity of the children is protected by court order.
Sentencing, Recorder Paul Grumbar told Ogden: "Drivers have got to realise that when they feel tired they have got to stop, particularly when they have the responsibility of young children in the back."