Former mayor of Exmouth denies sexual assault of two boys
- Published
A former mayor has appeared at Exeter Crown Court charged with the sexual assault of two boys.
John Humphreys, 58, of Hartley Road, Exmouth, denied three counts of a serious sexual assault and two of indecent assault on a boy aged 12 to 13 between 1990 and 1991.
He also denied five counts of indecent assault of a second boy, aged 14 to 15, between 2000 and 2002.
Mr Humphreys was the mayor of Exmouth between 2012 and 2014.
He also served as an East Devon councillor for 12 years until 2019.
He has been released on bail and is due to appear for trial on 9 August.