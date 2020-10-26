BBC News

'Serious assault' in Barnstaple leaves two in hospital

Published
image captionPolice asked people to avoid the area around Bear Street

Two people have been taken to hospital following reports of a "serious assault" in north Devon, said police.

The Devon and Cornwall force said officers were called to Bear Street in Barnstaple at about 16:20 GMT.

A spokesman said: "Two people have been taken to hospital and another person has been detained at the scene."

Barnstaple Police tweeted: "Officers dealing with a very serious incident in Bear Street in Barnstaple. Please avoid the area."

