'Serious assault' in Barnstaple leaves two in hospital
Two people have been taken to hospital following reports of a "serious assault" in north Devon, said police.
The Devon and Cornwall force said officers were called to Bear Street in Barnstaple at about 16:20 GMT.
A spokesman said: "Two people have been taken to hospital and another person has been detained at the scene."
Barnstaple Police tweeted: "Officers dealing with a very serious incident in Bear Street in Barnstaple. Please avoid the area."