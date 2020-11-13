Rider must 'learn to walk again' after horse spooked by car
By Hayley Westcott
BBC News
- Published
A woman has urged drivers to slow down for horses after a speeding car caused her to fall from her "spooked" horse, leaving her unable to walk.
Abbie Nash, 21, from Westward Ho! in Devon was knocked from her horse Dude as she leaned down to open a gate.
Coronavirus precautions meant Ms Nash was alone in hospital when she was told by doctors they did not know how long it would take for her to recover.
"It was pretty earth-shattering," she said.
Ms Nash said she could not remember too much of the incident on the Northam Burrows on 12 October other than the "loud rattle of the cattle grid".
"The car literally sped past and I fell and smacked my head," she said.
"Thankfully, Dude wasn't injured. Nobody stopped to help.
"As I was in shock, I could still use my legs immediately after so I walked Dude back to the field and called my friend.
"I was put straight on a spinal board when the ambulance arrived - they thought I'd broken my back.
"The paramedics said I was able to walk because of shock and it hadn't completely swollen up yet."
Ms Nash was taken to hospital where, because of Covid-19 restrictions, she had to be alone, despite her pain.
"I had blocks around my head so I didn't move my neck," she said. "I couldn't see anyone or hear what they were saying. Your mind just overthinks."
Ms Nash was told she had inflamed discs and muscle damage to her back, pushing on her nerves.
"I'm unable to move or feel in my left leg," she said.
"I have to learn how to walk by re-teaching my leg what it has to do when it doesn't get signals from my brain.
"I've had a lot of physiotherapy and I'm using equipment so my arms take the majority of my weight.
"It takes two people to help. I have to learn to trust my leg will take my weight when I can't feel it."
Ms Nash has been recovering at home since spending 11 days in hospital. She has reported the incident to the police.
She said she wanted drivers to slow down, "whether or not they believe horses have a 'right' to be on the road".
"Taking a few minutes out of your travel is never going to change your life, but in minutes, you can change ours," she said.