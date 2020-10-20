Man who killed ex's flatmate denies murder
A window cleaner who beat a man to death with a claw hammer said he lost control after being attacked first.
Anthony Brinton, 43, who denies murder but admits manslaughter, told a jury at Plymouth Crown Court he wrestled the tool from Adrian Cieslik after visiting his flat in West Hoe.
Mr Brinton said that he not recall what happened next but accepted that he repeatedly struck Mr Cieslik
He said: "I do not remember how many times the hammer hit Adrian."
The court heard the attack happened on Cliff Road on 12 January and Mr Cieslik, 34, who suffered at least nine blows from the hammer, died from his injuries at Derriford Hospital on 22 March, the Plymouth Herald reported.
The prosecution alleges Mr Brinton took the tool from his van to the flat shared by his ex-partner Emma Tozer and Mr Cieslik and that Mr Brinton was jealous because he wrongly believed that the pair were in a relationship.
In his evidence, Mr Brinton denied taking the hammer to the flat but admitted that he threw it and some of his clothes into the sea afterwards.
He said he drank four or five pints before going to the flat to see if Miss Tozer was OK.
Mr Brinton said Mr Cieslik let him into the flat and then attacked him with a claw hammer.
He admitted telling his mother in a prison phone call that he hoped Mr Cieslik died - claiming he was unaware the call was being recorded.
He said he did not know why he had said it and added: "It was disgusting because Adrian sadly passed away not long after and I have to live with that for the rest of my life."
The trial continues.