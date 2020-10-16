Exeter hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt boy jailed
A banned driver who seriously injured a 16-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.
Cyril Jury drove off after hitting the teenager in the tunnel under Exeter Airport's runway in September last year, a court heard.
He attempted to hide the car at his scaffolding firm but it was tracked down by police.
The 29-year-old admitted seven driving offences, including causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.
At Exeter Crown Court, Jury, of St Michaels Way, Cranbrook, was jailed for three years and eight months and handed a three-year driving ban.
Jury, who was disqualified from driving at the time, had been drinking and was on his way to a pub on 2 September last year, the court heard.
But he crashed into the back of a stationary car, swerved into the wrong side of the road and hit the victim so hard he was thrown over the car.
'Witnesses were astonished'
Jury drove off despite a badly damaged windscreen and then tried to hide the car, but it was found by officers who traced liquid from the damaged radiator, the court was told.
The victim required reconstructive surgery to both legs, and has been left with extensive scarring, unable to play sport and had to delay taking up an apprenticeship.
Tests later showed Jury would have been over the legal limit for alcohol if he had stayed at the scene, the court was told.
Judge David Evans said: "It must have been clear to you that you had hit someone or something significant.
"Instead of stopping to see what you had done and if you could help, you sped away.
"Witnesses were astonished when you drove off, swerving to avoid an oncoming car."
Jury also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of careless driving, failing to stop, having no insurance, and breach of a suspended sentence.