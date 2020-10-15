Ex-UB40 tour bus to become community centre for Torbay
Reggae pop band UB40's former tour bus is being turned into a mobile community centre with a kitchen and library.
The bus will be used in Torbay, Devon, to help tackle child poverty after being bought by community interest company RE4orm.
The business is urging volunteers - including plumbers, carpenters and electricians - to help convert it.
Nearly 6,000 children in the area - about 30% - live in families below the poverty line.
The company launched in October 2019 to help fight child poverty, working with schools, business and charities in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
It bought the bus in February for £9,500 through the National Lottery Community Fund.
The bus will be equipped with a library, meeting areas and a kitchen, designed to bring support to where it is most needed.
RE4orm founder Katie Cavanna said they were excited to get the "incredibly special project "on the road, supporting families across Torbay".
The company has helped local food businesses during the coronavirus pandemic deliver 50,000 meals and food parcels, as well as a Christmas gift appeal, school uniform swap and other projects.
Their food deliveries focused on nutritious meals and they hope to eventually run cooking workshops from the bus, Ms Cavanna said.
UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, naming themselves after a form used by people to claim unemployment benefits at the time.
The band produced such hits as Red Red Wine, Falling In Love With You and their cover of I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.