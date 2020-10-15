Lukasz Dach jailed for stranger sex attack in Torquay
A man who sexually assaulted a woman after following her through a town centre at night has been jailed.
Lukasz Dach, 24, spotted the 25-year-old as she walked home through Torquay in the early hours of 8 August.
He dragged her into a dark alley where he assaulted her, ripping her clothes, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Dach, of Morgan Avenue, Torquay, admitted assault by penetration and was jailed for four years and eight months.
The victim had been walking home from a night out with friends but was not drunk when she was attacked, the court was told.
In an impact statement read to the court she said: "I now have panic attacks when I am close to people... I feel like a shell of my old self.
"I will still be living with this fear and this change in my life for a long time to come."
Dach, a Polish national, had come to the UK to look for work as he did regularly when his family farm was short of money.
He was put on the sex offenders' register for life and told he would be deported back to Poland when he is released.
Judge Timothy Rose said: "[The woman] thought with good reason that you were progressing towards raping her.
"The only thing that saved her from her attack was that her loud screams and cries for help caused a car to stop and you made your way away from the scene."
"You left her sobbing and hysterical, and in her words, feeling gross, dirty and violated. It has had dreadful consequences and changed her life."
Mr Paul Dentith, defending, said Dach was horrified by his actions and wanted to apologise to his victim.