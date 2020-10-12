'Jealous' man killed ex-girlfriend's flatmate with hammer, court told
- Published
A jealous man killed his ex-girlfriend's flatmate with a hammer because he believed they were in a relationship, a jury has heard.
Anthony Brinton, 43, struck Adrian Cieslik on the head at least nine times, Plymouth Crown Court was told.
Mr Brinton denies murder, but has admitted manslaughter.
The window cleaner went to the flat in Cliff Road, Plymouth, shared by 35-year-old Mr Cieslik and Emma Tozer on 12 January, prosecutors said.
Mr Brinton, of no fixed address, denies taking the hammer to the flat and said he just wanted to talk to Mr Cieslik and Ms Tozer, claiming he suffered a loss of control which caused the attack, the Plymouth Herald reported.
'Left for dead'
Prosecuting, Simon Laws QC said: "Mr Brinton was jealous and killed him for no better reason than that."
He said Mr Brinton and Ms Tozer had been together for about a year before splitting up in September 2019.
Mr Cieslik and Miss Tozer were not in a relationship and she had a new boyfriend at the time of the attack, he said.
CCTV footage showing Mr Brinton parking his van at about 23:00 a short walk from flat and he was seen getting a hammer from the back.
Mr Cieslik was at home alone in his bedroom when the defendant repeatedly struck him around the head and face and "left him for dead", Mr Laws said.
Miss Tozer found him after returning to the flat with her sister at 03:00. Mr Cieslik died later.
The trial continues.