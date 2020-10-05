Four arrested in Exeter after man stabbed in eye
Four men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the eye during a fight.
Police were called to Blackthorn Crescent in Exeter at 11:00 BST on Sunday to reports of an altercation involving weapons.
A 20-year-old from Cranbrook was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with potentially life-changing injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 28-year-old man from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, and has been released on bail.
Three other men, aged 26, 21, and 17, all from Cranbrook, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and bailed until 28 October pending further inquiries, the force said.