Lorraine Cox murder inquiry: Body identified in Exeter

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

The body of a woman thought to have been murdered has now been formally identified.

An inquest into the death of Lorraine Cox, 32, was opened and adjourned on Tuesday.

Ms Cox was last seen in Exeter city centre early on 1 September and was reported missing two days later.

Exeter Coroner's Office said the body was found in Mary Arches Street in Exeter.

The police investigation into her death has centred around the corner of Mary Arches Street and Fore Street.

image caption The police investigation on the corner of Mary Arches Street and Fore Street in Exeter.

Searches have also taken place in woods near Newton St Cyres, about five miles from Exeter, and police divers have examined the River Exe in the city.

Police said they could not give any update on the investigation "due to operational sensitivities".

Christopher Mayer, 22, of no fixed abode, Exeter, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 8 October.

Five other men, aged 22, 30, 33, 43 and 71, have all been released on police bail until Wednesday 7 October.

