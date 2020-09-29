Man dies after being hit by lorry on M5 near Cullompton Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene and has yet to be indentified

A pedestrian died from "catastrophic injuries" after being hit by a lorry on the M5 in Devon, police said.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Cullompton on Monday at around 12:25 BST.

A man, believed to be in his 30s and from north Devon, died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified, but police have informed his next of kin.

Devon and Cornwall Police described the scene as "incredibly complex and challenging".

The motorway was closed for six hours while forensic examinations took place.

Police said they were investigating how the man came to be on the M5 and appealed for witnesses.