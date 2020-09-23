'Small' number of Exeter students test positive for Covid Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright University of Exeter image caption A small number of students at the University of Exeter have tested positive for coronavirus

A small number of students studying at the University of Exeter have tested positive for Covid-19.

There has been a spike in cases in the city, with 15 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, 11 of which had a specimen date of 20 September.

A spokesman for the university said students' health was a priority.

It did not confirm the actual number of positive cases but said it was "small".

All positive cases and their households are self-isolating and following public health advice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

'Overriding priority'

It is understood the majority of students who tested positive did not display any symptoms and the positive cases were identified by the University of Exeter's rapid testing of students and staff in partnership with Halo, the UK's first commercial provider of saliva-based PCR tests for Covid-19.

A University of Exeter spokesman said: "We have had a small number of positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days.

"The health and welfare of all students and staff is our overriding priority, and our Rapid Response Hub is co-ordinating testing and working with Public Health England and the national track and trace programme to share details of any positive cases, as well as target those who need to self-isolate or be tested and trace their close contacts."

A spokesman for Public Health Devon added: "We are aware of the rise in the number of cases in Exeter.

"All positive cases and their households are self-isolating and following public health advice.