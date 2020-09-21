Plymouth stabbings: Man faces five attempted murder charges Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption One of the stabbing victims suffered potentially life-changing injuries, police said

A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after three men were stabbed and two women were injured by a vehicle near a pub in Plymouth.

Police were called on Saturday night to reports of a stabbing on Albert Road.

One man suffered potentially life-changing injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers said Parry Williams, 54, of no fixed address, had been charged and was due to appear before Plymouth magistrates later.

image caption Police were called to reports of a serious incident in the Stoke area of Plymouth on Saturday night

Police were called just after 22:00 BST to reports of a stabbing near the Railway Inn in the Stoke area of the city.

One of the women hit by a vehicle suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, while the other was left with minor injuries.

All five injured people were taken to the city's Derriford Hospital for treatment.

Armed officers visited an address in the Beacon Park area following the stabbings.

Police then stopped a vehicle near Ide, on the outskirts of Exeter, where a man was held.