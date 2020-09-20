Teenagers arrested over Paignton 'fractured skull' attack Published duration 35 minutes ago

image caption Three men have been taken to Torbay hospital after suffering serious head injuries

A group of teenagers has been arrested over an assault that left a man with a suspected fractured skull.

Police said three men in their early 20s were thought to have suffered serious head injuries in Paignton, Devon, in the early hours of Friday.

Police said four teenagers aged between 14 and 16 had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They said those arrested included both boys and girls but gave no more detail.

Police said the men were taken to Torbay Hospital for scans and treatment following the attack, which happened between 03:00 and 04:00 BST.

The arrested teenagers have been taken into custody.