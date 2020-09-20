Four people seriously hurt in Plymouth pub attack Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The incident happened near the Railway Inn on Albert Road in Plymouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were seriously injured near a pub in Plymouth.

Police were called just after 22:00 BST on Saturday to a serious incident near the Railway Inn on Albert Road.

Four people were found with serious but non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Derriford hospital.

The suspect, aged in his 50s, fled the scene by the time police arrived but was later arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Armed officers attended an address in the Beacon Park area before stopping a vehicle near Ide, on the outskirts of Exeter, where a man was apprehended.